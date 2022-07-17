Idena (IDNA) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.25 Million

Idena (IDNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0369 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Idena has a market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $80,806.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 87,378,682 coins and its circulating supply is 60,820,261 coins. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network. The official website for Idena is idena.io. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Idena

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

