Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,599 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $14,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADM opened at $72.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

