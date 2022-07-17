Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 16,017 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 206.2% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 104.1% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 11,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $80.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

