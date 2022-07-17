Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 354,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,018 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $46.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

