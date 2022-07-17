Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $21.65 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,395 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $21,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

CDNS opened at $157.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.72 and a 200 day moving average of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.10.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $6,904,706.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 692,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,055,206.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $37,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 45,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $6,904,706.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 692,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,055,206.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 429,598 shares of company stock valued at $65,527,046 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

