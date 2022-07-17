Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,794 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,222 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 0.7% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $25,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $162,042,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,020 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,190. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TGT opened at $146.67 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.85 and a 200 day moving average of $199.93. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

