Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $14,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 260.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 130,438 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 20,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $95.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

