Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAT. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.20.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $173.38 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

