Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,483 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 18,648 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after buying an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,407,262,000 after buying an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $658,845,000 after buying an additional 54,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $386,907,000 after buying an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $123.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.49.

Electronic Arts Increases Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.19.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total value of $1,226,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,890.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total value of $1,435,725.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,291,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.