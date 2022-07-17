IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IMPACT Silver Stock Up 6.4 %

OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,237. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

About IMPACT Silver

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

