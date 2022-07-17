IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 15th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
IMPACT Silver Stock Up 6.4 %
OTCMKTS:ISVLF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,237. IMPACT Silver has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.
About IMPACT Silver
