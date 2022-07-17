Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,261 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC owned about 1.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 61.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 29,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BJAN stock opened at $32.71 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $37.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.62.

