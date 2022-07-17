Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 89.6% from the June 15th total of 553,900 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 364,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Innovid Stock Up 6.4 %

CTV traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.34. 136,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. Innovid has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $10.00.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Innovid

About Innovid

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $6,463,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovid during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

