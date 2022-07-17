Insider Buying: Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Insider Buys £150.08 in Stock

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) insider Shaun Wills acquired 112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £150.08 ($178.50).
Shaun Wills also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 13th, Shaun Wills bought 88 shares of Superdry stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.02) per share, with a total value of £149.60 ($177.93).
- On Friday, May 13th, Shaun Wills bought 101 shares of Superdry stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.49 ($178.98).
Superdry Stock Performance
Shares of Superdry stock opened at GBX 134.20 ($1.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 148.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 177.24. The firm has a market cap of £110.23 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. Superdry plc has a 12 month low of GBX 121.55 ($1.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 404 ($4.80).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Superdry Company Profile
Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.
