Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Gradient Capital Advisors LLC

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 125,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 382,699 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,967,000 after purchasing an additional 299,787 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Intel by 104.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,887 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 47,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $35.54 and a 12-month high of $56.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

