Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,078,800.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $1,078,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,827,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,575,943.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $1,132,800.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $1,114,000.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,097,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $1,139,600.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,162,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,154,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $1,134,800.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $82.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 692.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

