Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Lowered by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 2.7% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $21,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $392.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.28.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

