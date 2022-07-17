Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMN stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $25.74.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.