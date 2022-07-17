Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMN stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27. Invesco BulletShares has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,161,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 271.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares in the last quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.