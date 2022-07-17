Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 177,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 1,759.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 477,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 451,999 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $880,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $824,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $10.34. 76,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,364. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

Invesco Municipal Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.0451 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

