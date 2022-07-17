Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IVZ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.75.

Invesco Stock Up 3.7 %

IVZ stock opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.26.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other Invesco news, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,110.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Invesco news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll purchased 827,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,504,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Terry Vacheron purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,696 shares in the company, valued at $186,110.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

