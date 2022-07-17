Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 5.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $291.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.