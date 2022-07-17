Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP opened at $135.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

