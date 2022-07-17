Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,569,000 after acquiring an additional 67,222 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 56,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 151,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 28,425 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.