Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Short Interest Down 40.0% in June

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCU stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $69.13.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

