Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the June 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Investar by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 46,055 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,711,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,459,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Investar by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 39,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ISTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Investar in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Investar to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Investar Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISTR remained flat at $21.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,973. Investar has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.78 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. Investar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Investar will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.51%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

