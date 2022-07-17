Investment Advisory Group LLC Acquires 257 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,271.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.47. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

