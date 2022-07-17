Investment Advisory Group LLC Has $553,000 Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 115.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.22. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

(Get Rating)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.