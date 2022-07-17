Investment Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.81 Million Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Realty Income comprises 1.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,379,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,611,000 after purchasing an additional 18,809,122 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,784,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,001,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 951.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,586,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $70.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.48. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 291.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

