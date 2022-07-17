Investment Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,282 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.22.

Insider Activity

Eversource Energy Price Performance

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $83.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

