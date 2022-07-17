IOI Token (IOI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,629.00

IOI Token (IOI) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One IOI Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, IOI Token has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. IOI Token has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $20,629.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,941.51 or 0.99973608 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About IOI Token

IOI is a coin. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,014,158 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOI Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

