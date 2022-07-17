Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ipsen Stock Performance

IPSEY stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. 617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. Ipsen has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $32.51.

Get Ipsen alerts:

Ipsen Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Ipsen

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IPSEY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Ipsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Societe Generale increased their price target on Ipsen from €112.00 ($112.00) to €120.00 ($120.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Ipsen from €88.00 ($88.00) to €95.00 ($95.00) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ipsen from €87.00 ($87.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

(Get Rating)

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ipsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ipsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.