IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CSML traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $30.46. 3,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,547. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.31.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th.

