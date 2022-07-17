Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Short Interest Down 38.8% in June

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 419,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

IREN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 419,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,168. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. Iris Energy has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iris Energy will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,736,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,885,000 after acquiring an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,194,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 65,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Iris Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 262,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

