iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,800 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.53. 1,142,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,610. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $61.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
