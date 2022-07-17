iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 614,800 shares, a drop of 52.3% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.53. 1,142,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,610. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $61.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 824,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,822 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

