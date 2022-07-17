iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Boosted by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,579 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

DGRO stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.66.

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

