iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Down 59.8% in June

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the June 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,535. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF
