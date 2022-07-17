iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Down 59.8% in June

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 59.8% from the June 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ IXUS traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,535. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $74.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.948 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 30,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

