iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Down 50.2% in June

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. 1,538,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $54.09.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF
