iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Short Interest Down 50.2% in June

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,263,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.00. 1,538,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,316,855. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $54.09.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,040,000 after purchasing an additional 8,953 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 44,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 146,650 shares in the last quarter.

