iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 89,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,296,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $136.91 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.61.

