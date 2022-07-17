iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 349,100 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 792,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,538,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.73. 773,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,552. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

