iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.12% of iShares MBS ETF worth $25,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $98.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.03. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $108.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

