iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 97,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $53.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

