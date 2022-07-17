iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a decline of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:RING traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.94. The company had a trading volume of 117,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,883. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $33.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 822,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 316,521 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000.

