iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,984,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,094,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,482,000 after buying an additional 511,514 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

BATS USMV opened at $71.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

