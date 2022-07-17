iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stock Position Cut by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $114.48 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.59.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.