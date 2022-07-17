iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lessened by Sheets Smith Investment Management

Sheets Smith Investment Management lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,482 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 15.7% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $226.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.