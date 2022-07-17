iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Parker Investment Management LLC

Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises about 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parker Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX stock opened at $369.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $382.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.97. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $326.70 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.628 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

