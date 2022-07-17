iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,141,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,503 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,955,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,968,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,694,000 after purchasing an additional 129,389 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $229.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.82.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

