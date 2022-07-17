iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,388.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IVV stock opened at $387.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.54.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.