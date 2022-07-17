iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

