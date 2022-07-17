iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Position Increased by Keystone Wealth Partners

Keystone Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,273 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 9.6% of Keystone Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keystone Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $20,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after acquiring an additional 508,168 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 520.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after acquiring an additional 358,064 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 719.1% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after buying an additional 214,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,268,000 after buying an additional 148,255 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 457,868.8% during the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 146,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 146,518 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ opened at $95.36 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

