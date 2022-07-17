Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €185.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($185.00) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €170.00 ($170.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($150.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €144.00 ($144.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €180.00 ($180.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €180.00 ($180.00) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of HNR1 opened at €136.95 ($136.95) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($94.75) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($116.37). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €139.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €152.74.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.